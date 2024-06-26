Portion of Raytown Road closed in Grandview after storms wash out road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A portion of Raytown Road is closed in Grandview after storms washed the road out Wednesday morning.

All lanes of Raytown Road between Harry Truman Drive and Highgrove are closed.

A city spokesperson said Grandview is working on new twin bridges on Raytown Road just south of Harry Turman Drive.

Since May, crews have focused on the northbound lanes, meaning traffic was moved to the southbound lanes.

The spokesperson said the storms washed out the southbound lanes, “causing some sinking and other issues” that are unsafe for drivers.

Now, the situation is being evaluated by the public works department.

An update is expected by the end of the week on when the southbound lanes are expected to reopen.

