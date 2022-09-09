Portion of U.S. Highway 169 closed in Clinton County due to fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The area of U.S. Highway 169 between F Highway and Z Highway is closed due to a fatal accident, according to the Clinton County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office informed the public of the closure on social media.

A few hours later, an update was issued that the closure would continue through rush hour.

"Those traveling home in rush hour traffic need to plan another route home now. Roadway will be closed until 6:30 p.m. at best tonight," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

No word on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

