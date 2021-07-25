Possible 'hill jumping' leads to critical injuries after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police says possible "hill jumping" led to critical injuries in a crash early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to a single vehicle crash just after 1:30 a.m.
A white Toyota Corolla was traveling north on James A. Reed Road at a high rate of speed.
Statements indicate the driver and occupants of the vehicle were "hill jumping."
The driver lost control on a large hill, went off the roadway to the left and overturned.
A 15 year-old passenger who was not wearing her seat belt was ejected and received critical injuries.
The 16 year-old driver received non life-threatening injuries.
A 19 year-old passenger received minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.