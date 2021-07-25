Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Possible 'hill jumping' leads to critical injuries after crash

items.[0].image.alt
Stock Image
Police lights
Police Lights
Posted at 8:03 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 09:07:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police says possible "hill jumping" led to critical injuries in a crash early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a single vehicle crash just after 1:30 a.m.

A white Toyota Corolla was traveling north on James A. Reed Road at a high rate of speed.

Statements indicate the driver and occupants of the vehicle were "hill jumping."

The driver lost control on a large hill, went off the roadway to the left and overturned.

A 15 year-old passenger who was not wearing her seat belt was ejected and received critical injuries.

The 16 year-old driver received non life-threatening injuries.

A 19 year-old passenger received minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!