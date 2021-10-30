Possible solar farm in the works for site at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt said it’s a real possibility a solar farm could be coming to the Kansas City International Airport.

While the plans are still in the “due diligence phase,” Platt said several months have been spent talking out how 4,000 to 5,000 acres at the airport could be turned into a solar farm.

Cost and scale limitations haven’t been determined yet, but Platt said he hopes “there won’t be a cost to taxpayers or the city.”

Ideally, Platt said he would like to see a partnership with the company that builds the solar farm to pay for the project by selling the energy it generates.

“There’s a possibility that this could power some or all of the homes and businesses in all of Kansas City — not just the city facilities, not just the airport itself,” Platt said.

Evergy has been involved in early conversations about the feasibility of the site. Topography and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements and restrictions have also been discussed.

Platt said he expects a request for proposal will be prepared in the next few months.

“We need to be bold and innovative and aggressive in our fight against climate change and reducing carbon emissions and shifting over to renewable energy sources,” Platt said. “This is one of those ways we’re hoping to do that.”

—