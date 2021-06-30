Potholes force closure of NB US 69 in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recent rains haven’t done any favors for road conditions.

A collection of potholes along the northbound lanes of U.S. 69 Highway has forced the closure of the northbound lanes between 179th Street and 199th Street in south Johnson County, Kansas.

The Johnson County Sheriff tweeted photos of the potholes, which developed in an area already undergoing road construction.

TRAFFIC ALERT: US 69 NB is closed from 179th to 199th street due to potholes in the road. Crews are on the scene now working to repair the issue as quickly as possible. Be prepared for detours. pic.twitter.com/m75Au6y413 — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) June 30, 2021

Road crews are working to repair the potholes as quickly as possible, though motorists are encouraged to use detours to avoid the area.

