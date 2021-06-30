Watch
Potholes force closure of NB US 69 in Johnson County

Johnson County Sheriff's Department
Potholes along northbound U.S. 69 Highway in Johnson County, Kansas.
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 13:45:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recent rains haven’t done any favors for road conditions.

A collection of potholes along the northbound lanes of U.S. 69 Highway has forced the closure of the northbound lanes between 179th Street and 199th Street in south Johnson County, Kansas.

The Johnson County Sheriff tweeted photos of the potholes, which developed in an area already undergoing road construction.

Road crews are working to repair the potholes as quickly as possible, though motorists are encouraged to use detours to avoid the area.

