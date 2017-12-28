Power & Light District gets ready for New Year's Eve celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are setting up for the big weekend at the Kansas City Live! Block in the Power and Light District.

Officials said the New Year’s Eve celebration is expected to bring out around 8,000 people.

"Being our 9th year, we've definitely seen a variety of weather patterns over the years, and I think we ran into this a few years ago. Several years ago, it was brutally cold," said Ashley Stout, Power & Light District Marketing Manager.

The courtyard area of the Kansas City Live! Block will be filled with more than 100 space heaters.

"We'll have our overhead heaters on here in the Kansas City LIVE area, we'll also have extra heaters brought in that will be scattered throughout this venue," said Stout.

Officials encourage guests to dress warm and go inside other venues throughout the evening until the countdown to the big ball drop at midnight.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve celebration start at $70.