Power & Light preps for Super Bowl Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For those who can't make it to Arizona this weekend for the Super Bowl, the KC Live! block at Power & Light is a close second.

"We’ve really cultivated it to be really the heart of downtown Kansas City and people just want to be apart of something bigger," said Sami Cintron, the Senior Marketing Manager of the Power & Light District.

The spot has become a staple for Kansas City and it's sports, hosting watch parties on the jumbo screen for the World Cup, KC Current, Kansas Jayhawks, and of course the Chiefs.

Preparation began early in the week with loads of deliveries, banners being hung, even barriers out blocking off portions around the block 48 hours ahead of kickoff.

"The atmosphere and being around a thousand chiefs fans and having a great time," said Jeremy Mathis, a Chiefs fan who drove from Springfield to watch the game at P&L this weekend. Asked if it was worth the drive, he didn't waste his breath when and said absolutely.

The fun began on Friday with the Red Kingdom Rally. Saturday is another free event with specials, all day entertainment and as it says on it's website, an "all day party."

Sunday will be jam packed. The Red Kingdom Block Party has doors opening at 10 a.m. That's a mere seven hours before the game begins, but there will be no lack of activities, from DJ's, bands, giveaways, food, a drum line and cheer squads. Tickets are required.

"We’ve really grown it over the years so it’s turned into something that we didn’t even realize it was ever going to get this big, so our whole team works around the clock," Cintron said.

Cintron said they're expecting several thousand people to show on Sunday, a packed house that will quickly sell out. She recommends coming early and prepare to spend time finding parking.

