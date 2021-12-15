Power lines knocked down by high winds damage school bus in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The high winds in the Kansas City area continued to cause damaged Wednesday afternoon.

Power lines broke and rammed into the windshield of a school bus near Euclid Avenue and east 55th Street.

Police tell me no children were on the bus. The driver tells me he has never experienced anything like this in his 20 years. https://t.co/rpELcRIbbP pic.twitter.com/xERzwebTKf — Bryant Maddrick (@BryantOnTV) December 15, 2021

Fortunately no children were on the bus and the driver suffered no injuries.

The driver told KSHB 41 News reporter Bryant Maddrick that in his 20 years of driving, he'd never experienced anything like this.