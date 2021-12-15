Watch
Power lines knocked down by high winds damage school bus in Kansas City

Posted at 5:11 PM, Dec 15, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The high winds in the Kansas City area continued to cause damaged Wednesday afternoon.

Power lines broke and rammed into the windshield of a school bus near Euclid Avenue and east 55th Street.

Fortunately no children were on the bus and the driver suffered no injuries.

The driver told KSHB 41 News reporter Bryant Maddrick that in his 20 years of driving, he'd never experienced anything like this.

Earlier Wednesday, the wind also knocked a tree into a home in Overland Park.

