KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The strong winds hitting the Kansas City-area caused a tree to break and knock into a house in Overland Park, Kansas.

According to Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes, it was a dead tree.

The incident happened in the 6300 block of west 72nd Terrace.

No one was home and no injuries were reported.

The department said Overland Park Building Safety will evaluate the home.