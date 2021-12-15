LIVE BLOG: High winds whip across the midwestern plains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 12:30 p.m. | A second semi-truck falls to the wind, this time in Kansas.

The semi-truck overturned on Interstate 70 near Ellsworth, according to a post from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben .

"STRONG winds will create more of this today," the post said.

Evergy also continues to see outages due to the wind. They are currently reporting 145 active outages with 5,128 customers affected.

12:15 p.m. | Wind gusts in downtown Kansas City are now up to 50 miles per hour.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery posted a video one of the station's cameras being shaken by the wind.

12pm--It's in the 70s and the wind is gusting at nearly 50mph...we're pretty much in a tropical depression at this point.#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/17rXJDMSWO — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) December 15, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY | Powerful winds are making their way across Kansas and parts of Missouri.

The Kansas City area can expect wind gusts up to 65-70 miles per hour starting Wednesday afternoon and there may be a brief period of thunderstorms in the early evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D posted on Twitter a video of a semi-truck that rolled over off of Route BB in Jasper County due to the high winds.

"The driver did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected," the post said. "Please slow down, buckle up and focus on the full time job of driving."

The National Weather Service in Goodland, a city in western Kansas, posted a photograph a wall of dust moving east at the Wallace and Greeley county line.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City posted on social media Wednesday morning that the wind gusts have already exceeded 40 miles per hour and are expected to become stronger this afternoon.

In response to the high wind warning, the NWS also warned about the potential for fires to spread more easily. They advised people to properly dispose of cigarettes, avoid parking on dry grass and avoid open burning.

Other experts also suggest people photograph their roofs in case of damage and tie down outdoor decorations.

As of 12 p.m., Evergy is reporting 207 active outages effecting 4,919 customers.

Evergy tweeted out Tuesday that their crews were "prepared and ready to respond" to potential outages caused by the winds.