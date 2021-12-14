Playlist: Best songs about wind to prepare for Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hold onto your hats, Kansas City.

The region is under a High Wind Warning until midnight Thursday along with other weather anomalies .

Sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph are possible throughout the day with gusts up to 60 mph in Kansas City and up to 70 mph in northern Missouri, according to the KSHB 41 Weather team .

In honor of the ferocious winds, here is a list of some of the greatest songs about wind in modern musical history, starting with a song 5,000 times better than Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind.”

RELATED | Check out the playlist on Spotify .

“5,000 Candles in the Wind” by Mouse Rat

Arguably the greatest sitcom tribute song in television history, Andy Dwyer’s (Chris Pratt) epic in honor of the late Lil’ Sebastian — a beloved figure and town mascot in fictional Pawnee, Indiana — remains moving for “Parks and Rec” fans. Here’s a bonus link to Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson) singing the epic tribute.

“Candle in the Wind” by Elton John

Sir Elton John’s tribute to the late Marilyn Monroe remains an indelible classic — and is elevated for inspiring Andy Dwyer’s tribute to Lil’ Sebastian above.

“Against the Wind” by Bob Seger

We suspect that running against the wind will be tricky today. Be careful out there.

“Blowin’ in the Wind” by Bob Dylan

Be sure to secure your holiday decorations and deck furniture — maybe even your grill, given the intensity of the winds expected — lest you find them blowin’ in the wind. This live cover by Peter, Paul and Mary is worth your time as well, if you’re a fan of Dylan’s masterpiece.

“Dust in the Wind” by Kansas

The contemplative ballad peaked at No. 6 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on Canada’s RPM Adult Contemporary chart after its 1978 release.

“Easy Wind” by Grateful Dead

There won’t be an easy wind today, but a little jam-band music could help us all get through it.

“Four Strong Winds” by Neil Young

Young leads an epic ensemble performance of the Ian Tyson cover in his concert film “Neil Young: Heart of Gold.”

“Idiot Wind” by Bob Dylan

Spiteful Dylan at his best. You may find yourself cursing the wind today, too.

“She’s Like the Wind” by Patrick Swayze feat. Wendy Fraser

The late Patrick Swayze’s ballad remains a favorite among the legion of “Dirty Dancing” fans.

“Summer Breeze” by Seals and Kroft

It’s definitely going to feel like a summer breeze out there with temperatures approaching — and perhaps eclipsing — the all-time record for the month of December in Kansas City.

“Summer Wind” by Frank Sinatra

One of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ best. But in this case, the summer wind in Kansas City is coming from the Rockies and sweeping across the plains rather than coming from across the sea.

“Wayward Wind” by Gogi Grant

This song could qualify for social security today, but the 1956 classic still holds up.

“The Wind” by Yusuf/Cat Stevens

Can you hear this song and not picture Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) dancing in an empty concert hall in “Almost Famous”? Me neither.

“The Wind” by Zac Brown Band

A Southern-fried entry onto the list of wonderful wind songs.

“Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler

At the height of her powers in the late 1980s, this Bette Midler classic remains relevant today.

“The Wind Cries Mary” by Jimi Hendrix

The wind may bring tears to a few eyes around Kansas City.

“Wind of Change” by The Scorpions

Another power ballad about the wind and celebration of the end of the Cold War.

“The Winds of Winter” by Ramin Djawadi from HBO’s “Game of Thrones”

Despite today’s temps, winter is coming.

“Winter Winds” by Mumford & Sons

The winds coming to Kansas City are odd for winter, but in just a few short months spring will swap snow for leaves and the 70s will return — hopefully without such a huff.

—