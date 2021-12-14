Weather Blog: High Wind Watch, Dry Spell, Record Warmth, Severe Weather

Good Tuesday bloggers,

The main weather topics for this week are a High Wind Watch, a month long dry spell, a chance at the warmest December high temperature ever, the warmest December low temperature ever, and the chance of severe weather in places that average zero tornadoes in December.

HIGH WIND WATCH:

There is High Wind Watch in effect for Wednesday from Wisconsin and Minnesota to the Rockies as a strong storm system, now bringing heavy precipitation to California, races across the Plains Wednesday.

Jeff Penner

DRY SPELL:

Today is the one month anniversary of our last measurable precipitation. The dry spell is now at 30 days.

Jeff Penner

RECORD WARMTH:

There is a chance we see a high of 75° Wednesday which would be the warmest December high temperature ever. We dropped our forecast high to 73° as clouds may be rather thick. Any sun, up to 75°. The low Wednesday has the chance to be the highest ever.

Jeff Penner

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT:

Severe weather will always be possible if you have warm and moist air joined up with a strong storm system and the proper upper level wind shear. The problem is that these ingredients are coming together in a location that averages zero tornadoes in December.

New data is suggesting a pencil thin line could race through our region Wednesday evening along a cold front.

Jeff Penner

ANY SIGN OF WINTER?

The 5 minute video below goes into detail on the odd December weather this week, the chance of severe weather, and any signs of winter?

Have a great rest of your week

Stay healthy