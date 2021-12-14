Warm, breezy weather Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

More clouds and warmer Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s

Very windy conditions Wednesday, gusting 50-65 mph, windiest after 4 PM

Cooler air with sunshine into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy as the warming trend continues. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 60°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and very windy with a high wind warning in effect all day. A chance of evening showers and storms, some could be strong. Wind: SSW 25-35, gust 50-65 mph. High: 73°

Thursday: Much quieter, cooler weather with mostly sunny skies. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. Low: 36° High: 50°

