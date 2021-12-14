Watch
Weather

Actions

Warm, breezy weather Tuesday in Kansas City

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-12-14 06:25:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds and warmer Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s
  • Very windy conditions Wednesday, gusting 50-65 mph, windiest after 4 PM
  • Cooler air with sunshine into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy as the warming trend continues. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 60°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and very windy with a high wind warning in effect all day. A chance of evening showers and storms, some could be strong. Wind: SSW 25-35, gust 50-65 mph.  High: 73°

Thursday: Much quieter, cooler weather with mostly sunny skies. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. Low: 36° High: 50°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.