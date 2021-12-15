Very windy, warm weather Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

High Wind Warning Wednesday, gusts up to 65-70 mph, windiest during the afternoon and evening

Brief period of thunderstorms is possible during the evening, stronger winds possible with the thunderstorms

Cooler to colder and calmer Thursday into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: HIGH WIND WARNING. Partly to mostly cloudy and very windy with a record daily high temperature likely. A brief period of strong thunderstorms is possible 5-97PM. Wind: SSW 25-35, gust 65 mph. Highest gusts 3-10 PM. High: 75° (Record high for the day: 68°, 2002, Record high for the month: 74°)

Tonight: Clearing sky with gradually decreasing wind. Wind: NW 10-30 mph. Low: 35°

Thursday: Much quieter, cooler weather with mostly sunny skies. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 50°

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 50°

