Very windy, warm weather Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- High Wind Warning Wednesday, gusts up to 65-70 mph, windiest during the afternoon and evening
- Brief period of thunderstorms is possible during the evening, stronger winds possible with the thunderstorms
- Cooler to colder and calmer Thursday into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: HIGH WIND WARNING. Partly to mostly cloudy and very windy with a record daily high temperature likely. A brief period of strong thunderstorms is possible 5-97PM. Wind: SSW 25-35, gust 65 mph. Highest gusts 3-10 PM. High: 75° (Record high for the day: 68°, 2002, Record high for the month: 74°)
Tonight: Clearing sky with gradually decreasing wind. Wind: NW 10-30 mph. Low: 35°
Thursday: Much quieter, cooler weather with mostly sunny skies. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 50°
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 50°
