KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in the West Platte R-2 School District got to stay home Friday thanks to a power outage.

The district said late Thursday night that it experienced a “power loss.”

The district, which is located in the Weston area of Platte County, canceled school Friday as a result.

A KSHB 41 News review of Evergy’s outage map shows the outage to be mostly isolated to the district.

—