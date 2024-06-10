Power outage causes Grandview High to cancel summer school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A power outage caused Grandview High School to cancel summer classes Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Kenny Rodrequez made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 7 a.m.

Other Grandview locations will have summer school, which kicked off June 10.

Grandview officials said about 200 students were impacted at the high school, where summer school will begin Tuesday.

Evergy initially showed 1,060 customers without power before 8 a.m., but by 8:45, about 750 of those had been restored.

Crews are still working to restore the remaining customers and determine the cause of the outage.

—