KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A power outage Monday morning at Independence Square in Independence, Missouri, closed Jackson County offices.

County offices located at the Truman Courthouse are closed for Monday, Sept. 16, due to the power outage.

Independence Power and Light’s outage viewer indicates roughly 130 customers around the square were impacted by the outage, which was first reported around 9:30 a.m.

The outage was still ongoing as of 11:30 a.m.

