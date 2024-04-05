Power outage sends some Raymore students home for the day

A power outage Friday morning impacting a Ray-Pec school will send some students home for the day.

The school district says the power outage is impacting the East Middle School/Ninth Grade Center.

It includes school phones.

Evergy is working to resolve the issue, but power is not expected to be restored before the end of the school day.

So, students at East Middle School and the Ninth Grade Center will dismiss early.



Students who ride buses home will be dismissed at 10:00 a.m.

Students who ride a shuttle to the high school will board the shuttle buses as usual. Those buses will transport students directly home.

Car riders may be picked up at any time.

After school practices at East Middle School and Ninth Grade Center are canceled.

Practices and events at the high school will continue as usual.

