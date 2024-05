KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The power outages caused by storm damage forced the closures Tuesday of 2 schools in the Shawnee Mission School District.

Briarwood Elementary School and Prairie Elementary School be closed because of a lack of power, according to a school district news release.

The two schools will not have before or after school care on Tuesday.

The school district hopes power is restored to the two buildings so the last day of school can be Wednesday, May 29.