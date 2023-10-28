Watch Now
Power restored to Osawatomie residents, businesses early Saturday morning

City of Osawatomie
Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 07:10:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Osawatomie says power has been restored to residents and businesses after an outage Tuesday night.

Workers from Osawatomie Utility Services and other agencies installed a new 70,000 pound transformer, resolving the outage by 12:22 a.m.

After the initial power failure, backup generators initially restored power to the majority of the city's neighborhoods Wednesday, but an equipment failure led to a second outage. Around 250-300 individuals remained without power on Thursday night.

Those impacted by the outage were able to receive food, power, showers and shelter at First United Methodist Church. Volunteers also helped to donate food and water to affected residents.

Osawatomie says if anyone is still without power, they can report it to the city by texting "OUTAGE" to 913-557-8777

