K-10 expansion project in Johnson County gets federal approval amid growing traffic concerns

The Kansas Department of Transportation is now officially proceeding with the long-term K-10 Corridor Capacity Improvement Plan after receiving a federal stamp of approval.

The project could include additional lanes and improved interchanges to help ease congestion, especially near busy areas like the intersection at Lexington Avenue.

Traffic on K-10 is expected to double in the next 30 years, driven by significant development in western Johnson County.

"For people who have to do that every day, I know they get so discouraged about it,” said," Jeff Nelson, a De Soto resident.“It's just congestion all the time.”

The growing traffic is particularly noticeable for those who commute to De Soto for work, like Hollis McClure.

"It's kind of hectic, especially if you get out here in the morning," said Hollis McClure, who works in De Soto.

McClure also said that commuters have limited options for reaching De Soto from areas like Mission.

"There's no back streets. There's no alternate route that we can go,” said McClure.“It's a lot of people working in De Soto now at the plant.”

Western Johnson County is experiencing significant growth and it's not just because of Panasonic. Lenexa is expected to double in size by 2040 and Gardner is growing faster than any other city in the area.

McClure hopes KDOT considers this continued growth as they finalize their plans.

"There's a lot of development here, so they have to think about all the people that are going to work in this area," McClure said.

Nelson believes the expansion project is inevitable given the region's growth trajectory.

"They'll come a day when you know Olathe is going to find De Soto, De Soto is going to find Eudora… the farmland is going to turn into residential. It's going to happen, whether we like it or not. And K-10 is part of it," Nelson said.

KDOT is currently working on planning and securing funding for different portions of the project, with new phases likely to roll out over time.

KDOT declined an interview request and has not yet provided information about the project's cost or timeline. They indicated that project updates and opportunities for public feedback will continue throughout the year.

