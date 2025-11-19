Prairie Village ballot question recount matches initial election results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Election Office announced Wednesday the Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of the Prairie Village ballot question.

The question, which was placed on the Nov. 4 ballot, asked voters whether or not they wanted to abandon the city’s form of government.

Results of the manual hand recount found the "same tally as the initial results.”

In total, 9,010 votes were cast, including 3,168 "yes" votes and 5,842 "no" votes. With 103 undervotes, the contest total was 9,113.

“I appreciate the work of the bipartisan group of election workers who conducted this recount, along with the staff of the Election Office,” Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said in a news release. “Administering secure and fair elections is our office’s top priority, and this recount process demonstrates our commitment to that principle.”

The Board of Canvassers certified the general election Nov. 13. After receiving a "timely requestion," the board then voted Nov. 15 to move forward with the recount.

The election office had five days to recount the ballots by hand.

Ahead of the recount, the election office received a bond, in accordance with Kansas law, to cover the costs of the recount. Had the results not been the same, the payment would have been returned.

