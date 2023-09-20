Prairie Village citizen's group plans to appeal judge's ruling in petitions case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — PV United, a Prairie Village citizen's group, opposed rezoning efforts, and in favor of changes to the city's government, filed a Notice of Appeal after a judge ruled against their efforts to place items on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The ruling from Johnson County District Judge Rhonda Mason came Sept. 15.

"Recent court decisions in the city’s case against its own citizens are contradictory and confounding — and, worst of all, undermine our citizen petition rights provided by state law," Dan Schoepf said in a statement on behalf of PV United.

“While the appeals process on these important citizen petition issues will take months, we have another chance to weigh in on the future of our community by participating in the Nov. 7 election," his statement continued. "Half of the City Council seats will be on the ballot, and residents can choose new leaders who will protect our single-family neighborhoods and preserve what makes Prairie Village unique.”

Four incumbents will face challengers in their campaigns for another term on the council.

Those for and against rezoning proposals packed recent city council meetings where public comments often became contentious.

The city was notified that a Notice of Appeal was filed by Rex Sharp on behalf on PV United, Inc., on Sept. 19, 2023, according to a statement from the city: "The filing is the first step in the appeal process and is available to view here. The City has the right to file a cross-appeal and may consider that possibility in the future."

Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said on Sept. 8 the deadline for submitting questions for the Nov. 2023 ballot had expired, according to a statement from the city.

