Prairie Village City Council moves forward with new City Hall project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village City Council voted Monday night to move forward with plans for a new City Hall Municipal Complex.

By a vote of 9-2, the Council approved a measure to authorize the project.

By a second vote of 9-2, the council also approved a measure to issue $30 million in bonds over 30 years to pay for it.

The city’s been exploring the idea of a new municipal complex since 2021. It spent roughly $4.5 million in 2024 to buy an old church at 7820 Mission Road; one block away from the current city hall.

The city plans to tear down the church and build a new city hall in its place.

Then the city plans to renovate the old city hall, so the police department can expand into that space.

Some residents and city council members had wanted to put the project to a public vote, but city ordinance does not require voter approval for every bond proposal.

That's due to a charter ordinance the city passed in 2016.

According to a timeline presented at Monday night's council meeting, the Council plans to work toward accepting bond bids by August 4th and award a construction contract by October 20th.

