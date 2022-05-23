Prairie Village gym kicks off challenge honoring fallen heroes, veterans

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A Kansas CrossFit gym is challenging people to stay active, while giving back to veterans.

Starting Monday, 2020Fit will be launching its first ever Hero Week challenge. Participants will have to complete five workouts, each in memory of a fallen hero, by Memorial Day. In doing so, funds will be raised to help support Friends In Service of Heroes (FISH).

"The goal is to do something that's hard, so we are putting our community through some hard stuff because our soldiers have given it all," 2020Fit co-owner and navy veteran Jeremy Whiteford said.

Whiteford, who came up with the idea for Hero Week, says it mirrors a popular workout done in the CrossFit world called MURPH, which is completed on Memorial Day at CrossFit gyms around the world.

He says coaches can modify each exercise, so everyone can take part in Hero Week.

If you complete the challenge, you will get a t-shirt to commemorate the work put in. The gym's goal is to raise $10,000 for FISH — funds raised will help place a service dog in the hands of a deserving veteran in Kansas City.

"It's amazing when a community comes together for our veterans," said Paul Chapa, founder of FISH. "A lot of veterans suffer from anxiety, and a service dog can help them tremendously."

It costs $75 to participate in the challenge for non-members.

