Prairie Village police ask for public's help in finding missing man with Alheimer's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prairie Village police want the public's help to find a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.

Jeffrey Boyer, 75, drove away from his home at about noon Thursday in a maroon 2002 Isuzu Trooper, police said.

The vehicle's license plate number is Kansas 427 BEV.

He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Boyer has gray hair and blue eyes and police said he wore a green and white checkered shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes.

He also may be wearing a baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information about Jeffrey Boyer should call 911.

