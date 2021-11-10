Prairie Village Police ask for the public's help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prairie Village police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man with autism.

McGuire Thomas, 22, was last seen at about 2 p.m. Wednesday near his home at West 86th Terrace and Nall Avenue in Prairie Village.

Police pinged his cell phone Tuesday night in the area of West 87th Street and Glenwood Street in Overland Park.

McGuire is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Police said he was wearing a NASA shirt and black sweatpants.

McGuire likes to visit parks.

He is usually non-verbal and could react physically to a stranger, police said.