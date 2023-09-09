Watch Now
Prairie Village residents won't get to vote in November on 3 contentious petitions

Charlie Keegan
Yard signs from two different groups on opposite sides of a debate on housing policies have popped up along streets throughout Prairie Village, Kansas.
Posted at 8:55 PM, Sep 08, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The battle in Prairie Village over petitions on zoning and the make up of the city's government won't be on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Fred Sherman, the Johnson County Election Commissioner, said in a statement released Friday night he received media inquiries about the deadline to put the petition questions on the ballot.

"We are one week past our stated ballot deadline, and, due to logistics required to prepare ballots and the need to meet legally mandated deadlines, the Election Office is now past the point at which it can accept additional items for the November ballot," Sherman said in the statement. "These time lines exist to ensure we are able to conduct elections with the necessary diligence. The Election Office must have time for proofing ballots, programming and conducting logic and accuracy testing on voting machines, printing advance mail ballots and meeting requirements for providing overseas military ballots, as well as other legal and logistical considerations.

A Johnson County judge is still considering whether the three petitions can legally be placed on a ballot.

Judge Rhonda Mason issued contradictory rulings Thursday, but later that day said she would study the case and issue another ruling.

No timetable was given for when she might rule.


