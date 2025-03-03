PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Sheryl Vickers used to drive by the property at 2108 W. 75th St. in Prairie Village every day.

"It was just not being managed, or developed, or cared for quite to the level I thought it deserved," Vickers said.

Prairie Village women investing in community with new wellness center

One day, the commercial real estate agent decided to give the owners a call, and bought it.

It's the third property she's invested in, which she's turning into a wellness space.

"We are curating the right group of practitioners that will hopefully appeal to the Prairie Village and the Mission Hills woman who wants to come here for her services," Vickers said.

But she's not the only investor. She has a group of 22 other women helping her out. It's through the group she started called Women in Real Estate Development, also known as WIRED.

"We provide resources and share our experience, and mentor women to learn how to invest in commercial real estate," Vickers said.

One of those women is Jessica Chai, a first-time commercial real estate investor.

"I had no idea where that was going to take me, it was very scary, and here we are," Chai said.

Chai and other first-time investors lean on the group, filled with professionals like Vickers and Diane Botwin.

Botwin knows the importance of investing in your community. She's been in the industry for close to 40 years.

"If we maintain this then all the houses around here are maintained, and all the commercial businesses thrive, and that’s what makes a community stay a community," Botwin said.

By the community, for the community. That's Vickers' mantra.

"If you’re developing your own community with what you want and what you need, rather than an outside developer coming in and deciding what you need, I think it just feels better," Vickers said.

It makes it that much more special that there's a strong group of women not just supporting the project, but each other, too.

Vickers said they're about to launch their next project and will begin looking for funding soon. Learn how to get involved here.

—