Precautionary boil order issued for North Kansas City Water Utilities customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Water Utilities issued a precautionary boil advisory Thursday night for all its customers.

A news release from the city of North Kansas City states a large water main break from the city reservoir led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

City crews are working on emergency repairs.

The loss of pressure can lead to contamination or other disease-causing organisms to enter the distribution system, the news release states.

Those conditions could pose a serious health threat.

The advice from the city is simple: Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes and let it cool before using or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice, the release states.

Any water from the system stored for later to drink or make ice should be thrown out.

North Kansas City Water Utilities will issue a Cancellation Notice once tests confirm water in the distribution system is safe.

For more questions, call North Kansas City Water Utilities Customer Service at City Hall at 816-274-6000.