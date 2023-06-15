President Biden to hold roundtable on junk fees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Biden will convene a meeting of private sector companies that the White House says has committed to ending surprise fees by fully disclosing fees to consumers upfront.

That meeting is expected to happen Thursday.

President Biden will be joined by representatives from Live Nation, SeatGeek, xBk, Airbnb, the Pablo Center at the Confluence, TickPick, DICE, and the Newport Festivals Foundation.

According to a press release from the White House, Live Nation is committing to rolling out an upfront all-in pricing experience in September showing just one clear, total price for fans who attend shows at more than 200 Live Nation-owned venues and festivals across the country.

Ticketmaster will also add a feature to give consumers the option to receive all-in upfront pricing for all other tickets sold on the platform.

Additionally, the White House says SeatGeek will roll-out product features over the course of the summer to make it easier for its customers to shop on the basis of all-in price.

xBk, a Des Moines, Iowa-based venue and board member for the National Independent Venue Association, will introduce all-in pricing for more than 15,000 tickets sold to over 100 events.

Last December, Airbnb introduced a new total price display tool that allows U.S. consumers to see all fees before taxes.

The Pablo Center at the Confluence implemented all-in pricing this past April.

TickPick, DICE, and the Newport Festivals Foundation have also already been using and displaying all-in pricing.

The White House says this is just a first step. The President continues to call on Congress to pass legislation that mandates up-front all-in pricing for all ticket sellers, bans surprise "resort fees," eliminates early termination fees charged by cable, internet and cellphone companies, and bans family seating fees.