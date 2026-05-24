President Donald Trump endorses Ty Masterson as next Kansas governor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump endorsed Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson for governor Sunday afternoon in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Ty Masterson has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Kansas — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump wrote on his page Sunday.

Masterson responded on Facebook, saying he is "deeply honored" to receive Trump’s endorsement in his race for governor.

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall also endorsed Masterson, writing on X, "Ty will be a tremendous addition to the ticket, and I look forward to campaigning with him this fall."

Masterson threw his name in the hat for governor back in July 2025, joining a crowded field of candidates for the Republican Primary.

Other Republicans in the 2026 Kansas governor's race include Secretary of State Scott Schwab, former Gov. Jeff Colyer, and Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt.

Masterson has been a state senator representing the 16th district in eastern Kansas since 2009 and became Senate president in 2021.

Before his tenure as state senator, Masterson served in the Kansas House of Representatives from 2005 to 2008.

This year's Kansas gubernatorial elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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