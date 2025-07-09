Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt to run for Kansas governor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt threw her hat into the ring Wednesday among candidates vying to win the Republican nomination for Kansas governor.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, will complete her second term as governor next year and is unable to seek re-election, leaving a scramble among political leaders vying for the open seat.

“Throughout my personal and professional career, I have a track record of serving Kansans and actually getting things done,” Schmidt, a Wichita native, said in a release Wednesday announcing her candidacy. “If elected governor, my top priority is the people of Kansas and making their lives better.”

Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Coyler, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, podcaster Doug Billings and Wichita resident Stacy Rogers have previously announced their bids to win the Republican nomination for governor.

Last month, state Sen. Cindy Holscher (D-District 8) announced her bid to win the Democratic nomination.

