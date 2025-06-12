Watch Now
State Senator Cindy Holscher announces run for Kansas Governor

John Hanna/AP
Kansas state Sen. Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park, speaks during a news conference announcing bipartisan legislative proposals aimed at helping survivors of childhood sexual abuse, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Senate has approved a bill making it easier to pursue criminal charges and lawsuits over decades-old incidents of abuse. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State Senator Cindy Holscher has announced she is running for Kansas Governor.

In a statement, she said, "Too many Kansans are still struggling to get by. And the politicians in Washington, DC, are making it worse. I'm running for Governor to find real solutions and to put real Kansans first. I came into politics to fight for our kids and schools. In the legislature, I've worked to make life more affordable for families. Billionaires and special interests have too many politicians in their pocket, but I'll never stop fighting for hardworking people. And I'll never give up on Kansans."

In her release, Sen. Holscher says she will work on protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, investing in public education, providing tax relief for working and middle class Kansans, and lowering the cost of healthcare, housing and childcare.

Sen. Holscher was elected to the State House of Representatives in 2016 and was elected to the State Senate in 2020.

Holscher says she will hold regional events to kick off her campaign in July.

Former Republican Governor of Kansas Jeff Colyer and current Secretary of State Scott Schwab have both already announced they are also running for Kansas Governor.

Current Governor Laura Kelly cannot run again due to term limits.

The election is next year.

