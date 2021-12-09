President Joe Biden leaves Kansas City with Gates Bar-B-Q

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After spending a few hours in Kansas City, Missouri, promoting his $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, President Joe Biden left with food from an iconic restaurant in the city — Gates Bar-B-Q.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a photo of employees holding Biden's order at the restaurant located at 1221 Brooklyn Avenue.

Glad to send @POTUS off with some Kansas City barbecue!



Great trip. pic.twitter.com/pCixrFuqzB — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 8, 2021

Gates Bar-B-Q said Biden received a "President's Tray."

The tray comes with sliced beef, ham, turkey, a full slab of ribs, half a chicken and two sausages.

It also comes with a side of potato salad and barbecue beans.