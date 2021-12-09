Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

President Joe Biden leaves Kansas City with Gates Bar-B-Q

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas
President Joe Biden got a taste of one of Kansas City, Missouri's most iconic Barbecue — Gates Bar-B-Q.
Joe Biden's Barbecue order.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 20:00:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After spending a few hours in Kansas City, Missouri, promoting his $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, President Joe Biden left with food from an iconic restaurant in the city — Gates Bar-B-Q.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a photo of employees holding Biden's order at the restaurant located at 1221 Brooklyn Avenue.

Gates Bar-B-Q said Biden received a "President's Tray."

The tray comes with sliced beef, ham, turkey, a full slab of ribs, half a chicken and two sausages.

It also comes with a side of potato salad and barbecue beans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive