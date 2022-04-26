President Joe Biden to commute sentence of Blue Springs man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden granted clemency to 78 people currently incarcerated on Tuesday, including a Blue Springs man.

Of those, three were pardoned and 75 sentences were commuted.

April is "Second Chance Month," and Biden said he chose the pardoned individuals because of their commitments to rehabilitation.

Those who he chose to commute sentences for are people who "are serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses" and "would have received a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today" due to the First Step Act.

Paul A. Lupercio, 46, of Blue Springs falls in the commutation category.

He is serving 240 months of imprisonment at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth for conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and five kilograms or more of cocaine. Lupercio's sentence also includes 10 years of supervised release.

Because of the commutation, Lupercio will now have his sentence expire on Aug. 24, 2022. The 10 years of supervised release will remain in effect.

Lupercio's original release date was set for April 29, 2025, according to the inmate roster. He was sentenced on May 8, 2008.

"While today's announcement marks important progress, my Administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equity and justice, provide second chances, and enhance the wellbeing and safety of all Americans," Biden said in a statement.