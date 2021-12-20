Price Chopper trends show Kansas City shoppers are very basic

The reports are in — Kansas Citians are basic.

Locally-owned grocery store, Price Chopper calculated the metro area's most purchased goods in several categories.

The company looked at sales across 52 local stores.

Quite frankly, they're very boring results.

The city's favorite ice cream flavor is vanilla. A Turkey Hill Premium Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream was the most purchased frozen treat, according to Price Chopper.

More predictable than vanilla? Coke and Bud Light.

Classic Coke was the most purchased soda and Bud Light was the most purchased beer.

If you want a snack to go with your drink and you live in Kansas City, you likely bought plain ole Lay's Classic potato chips. The crowd-pleaser was the most purchased snack, according to Price Chopper.

When it comes to produce, Kansas City residents appear to prefer bananas. They were purchased more than any other produce item.

And to wrap it all up, unsurprisingly, when it comes to steak, we like a KC Strip.

So if you want to plan a perfectly popular gathering in Kansas City, don't mix it up. Get all the tried and true classics, because that's apparently what we all prefer.

