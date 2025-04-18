'Prices could skyrocket': Report shows consumers might be panic spending ahead of tariffs

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.

U.S. retail sales increased more in March than they have in the last two years, according to Reuters.

The auto industry saw sales go up by 5.3% in March, which Reuters said could be because consumers are panic-spending to avoid tariffs. That’s the biggest increase the auto industry has seen since January 2023.

“I've been looking at maybe buying a car, just because of what's happening with the tariffs.” Amir Avazpour, who lives in Overland Park, Kansas, said.

Avazpour said he faced significant credit card debt in his late 20s.

“I felt like I was drowning, basically,” he said.

Today, he and his fiancée are saving for their wedding and a house. He said he feels similar uncertainty from his past with today’s tariffs.

“Do I have to not put as much in my retirement plan right now until things are looking a little bit better, so that I have more money to breathe? Or you know, am I going to have to pick up a second job?” he said.

Money Management International is the national non-profit that helped Avazpour manage his debt.

“It's really important not to do that panic spending,” financial educator Thomas Nitzsche said.

Nitzsche said some of their clients are concerned about tariffs, some are hopeful, too.

“They're really struggling to figure out how much am I going to put into savings right now, versus how aggressively am I going to pay down debt right now, especially for folks who are concerned about their employment,” Nitzsche said.

