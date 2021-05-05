Pricing trends in certain commodities raising concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the economy works its way back towards pre-pandemic activity, certain sectors are seeing concerning price trends at the start of 2021.

The Midwest Consumer Price Index's most recent report from March 2021 is showing steady increases in certain commodities, ranging across the board from energy to food to housing.

41 Action News spoke to one restaurant owner about the increase in meat, poultry, fish and eggs. The price has gone up 3% since March 2020, and 0.8% since February 2021.

"We’re looking at a 20 to 30% increase possibly in center of the plate items, chicken, beef, on and on," said Charles d’Ablaing of Brookside Poultry. "Right now, we’re seeing chicken obviously go up, beef starting to creep up. I think the biggest problem we’ll have is explaining that to our guests, what’s going on with the price increase?"

d'Ablaing cited a supply and demand imbalance that's driving up the price, and it's affecting fellow restaurant owners.

"Couple hundred thousand restaurants open at full capacity all of a sudden, where does that food come from? So it’s going to come down, but I think we’ll be stuck in this situation for I don’t know how many months, of having to increased prices," he said. "That’ll have a ripple effect of people asking, why are you charging so much, I’m not going there anymore to spend $2 more, I’ll go here and spend $1 more. We’ll see a ripple effect across the board of what people are willing to spend."

d'Ablaing also said he's seen increased foot traffic at his restaurant, which makes the current pricing situation frustrating.

"Having a great rebound and resurgence, and the bottom drops out," he said.

The lumber market is also seeing a surge in pricing.

Stinson Dean, the owner of Deacon Lumber, said it is now more than double the previous record, currently sitting at four figures.

The spike in do-it-yourself projects and retail demand is affecting home building companies.

"There’s less wood on the open market for the rest of us to buy, particularly to get to the production home builders, because big home builders don’t go to Loews and Home Depot, not yet at least. So that wood that they reserved for the DIY person has now reduced the supply for everyone else on the open market, so that is a huge and significant factor in how we got this high this fast," Dean said.

The lumber shortage could also cause a housing shortage.

"They’re the capping the amount of homes that they’re going to sell each month because of supply chain issues from lumber to OSB to drywall, so it affects the biggest wealth builder for the middle-class American. The American Dream flows right through homeownership, and lumber price along with demand for new homes and all the other building products that go into a home haven’t allowed the supply side to meet demand, and when that happens, prices skyrocket from home prices to lumber," Dean said.

Futures markets show lumber pricing may not come down soon, and according to the National Association of Home Builders, the average price of a new single-family home has added more than $35,000 to the price tag as a result.