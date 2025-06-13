Pride is theme for KC Current all season, not just in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current women’s soccer team has built a reputation as a safe space for LGBTQ fans. The team will highlight its inclusive nature during the annual Pride Night game Saturday when it hosts Racing Louisville.

The game begins at 6 p.m. at CPKC Stadium.

“Sports can bring people together,” said Current defender Elizabeth Ball. “I like how our team just makes our stadium, our home, an inclusive place for everybody; everyone feels welcome and everybody has a great time.”

The team’s commitment to inclusivity goes beyond game days. Staff members walked in the city’s Pride Parade - the team was playing at the same time of the parade in New York.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB KC Current players Hailie Mace and Kayla Sharples pose for a picture with fans at KC PrideFest 2025.

Players Hailie Mace and Kayla Sharples signed autographs at KC PrideFest 2025.

“It’s just awesome they’re here and they’re accessible for people to meet,” said Adrienne McCoy, a fan of the team.

Adrienne and her sister Natalie appreciate the team making their support for LGBTQ causes known.

“Showing everyone love is love and everyone matters,” Natalie McCoy said. “And being important faces and big people out here, it just means a lot.”

Pride-themed Current merchandise sales throughout the month of June will benefit the nonprofit Our Spot KC. The organization supports members of the LGBTQ community with housing and other resources.

The Current and Blue Cross Blue Shield KC will make a donation to Our Spot KC this month. The team worked with United Way to pick the organization to receive the donation.

After Saturday’s game, the team will sell game-worn jerseys in an online auction to support Our Spot KC.

“Our fans have identified something in the Current maybe they’re not necessarily identifying with some of the other sports teams. So it’s really part of their life,” Ben Aken said as he explained the Current’s commitment to Pride. He’s the team’s vice president of community relations.

Fans at Saturday’s game will also receive a Pride-themed giveaway.

