Kansas City places Pride flag atop city hall for 1st time in history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri, made history Thursday raising a Pride flag atop city hall for the first time in the city’s existence.

The flag is a “progress pride” flag, representing all members of the LGBTQ+ community, and includes a chevron symbolizing that more work toward inclusion and equality lies ahead.

The city’s newly formed LGBTQ Commission made the historical moment possible. The chair of the commission, Moon Glasgow Brown, said the flag acknowledges the city’s support for the LGBTQ+ community and its commitment to improving services for that community.

“It represents now that we are in the forefront, we matter, we’re here and we deserve equitable services and equitable treatment, inclusive services and support, safe spaces, and we deserve to be heard, and validated, and seen,” Glasgow Brown said.

In the past two years, the city has banned conversion therapy , ensured its healthcare plan covers transgender and gender non-conforming employees , and formed a commission to address LGBTQ issues.

Mayor Quinton Lucas admitted more foundational change is necessary, but said this was a moment to celebrate.

“More than anything, it is being loud and proud and being who you are and sharing that with the world,” the mayor said.

The flag will remain in place through the month of June, which is Pride Month.