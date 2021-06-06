Stonewall Sports KC hosts LGBTQ+ kickball tournament in celebration of Pride Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Hundreds from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies went to Gilham Park in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon for a friendly round of kickball.

Stonewall Sports KC , a nonprofit dedicated to providing a safe recreational place for queer individuals, hosted the event.

“A lot of the teams actually do practice during the week for those that are a bit more competitive,” Ricardo Salabarria, with Stonewall Sport KC, said. "A lot of people learn the rules as they go, but I mean it’s an adult kickball league. We’re here to have fun first and foremost.”

Stonewall Sports, Inc was founded in 2010 as an LGBTQ+ community-based sports organization.

Members also strive to have a philanthropic heart by raising funds for local nonprofit organizations through organized sports.

Salabarria, said events like this is a reminder of all those who paved the way to make existence of organizations like this a reality.

"Pride month is an opportunity for us to pay homage to all of the brave and just selfless individuals, those queer and trans folks that started the Stonewall uprising," he said. "To be able to live life fully expressed. So that’s what we’re celebrating when we’re out here."

JuYeon Kim