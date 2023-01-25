Prius dragged under semi truck on I-435 from State Line Road to Lackman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Prius was trapped under a semi truck after a collision at around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at Interstate 435 and State Line Road in Leawood, Kansas, and dragged by the semi truck to the area of I-435 and Lackman Road.

The driver of the Prius was trapped inside the vehicle. Missouri State Highway Patrol and Overland Park police say officials helped remove the woman from the Prius.

She is alive and in the hospital. She told officials she was in a lot of pain, but her condition is not known.

The Prius was dragged by the semi truck around 8 miles. The driver of the semi stopped once realizing the Prius was under the vehicle, officials say.

Traffic is able to pass by the area.

Leawood Police will investigate the crash.