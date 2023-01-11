Private donations pay off meal debt for Gardner Edgerton School District students

GARDNER, Kan — Thanks to a series of private donations made before the holiday break, students at Gardner Edgerton School District 231 who incurred school meal debt last semester are starting off this new year with no debt.

“We were so excited to receive that call. Every single student in our district started with a clean slate when they came back in January,” said Amy Droegemeir, USD231’s director of nutrition services.

Droegemeir says last semester students racked up $700 in lunch debt, which is typical for the district. The private donations were made by residents living in Gardner and the North Point Foundation. The donations also funded a weeks worth of meals for 35 to 40 students.

The 2022-2023 school year also marked the first time families were in charge of paying for their student meals after the federal government pulled back their pandemic-era free lunch program.

“You have kids bring bags of coins and sometimes they're a little embarrassed and I have to remind them it all spends the same,” said Lana Daharsh, USD231 cafeteria assistant.

This semester, 39% of USD231 students qualified for free or reduce meals, an increase of about 5% compared to 2019. Droegemeir estimates an additional 5-7% of families applied for the program, but failed to qualify due to income requirements set by the federal government. Prices for school meals at USD231 vary but for lunch meal costs range from $2.85-$3 per meal.

“It’s odd to think that in Johnson County you have that many families that are struggling, but with inflation, your dollar doesn’t go as far,” Droegemeir said.

The cost of cafeteria operations have also gone up on top of labor shortages. The district saw a 20-25% increase on food items and supplies last year, leading them to increase the price of school meals by $0.15.

Droegemeir explained the district’s nutritional program is funded by grants from the USDA and rely on profits made from their meals.

To offset costs the district switched back to washable trays and reusable supplies and are offering families a limited number of courtesy meals in an effort to help all students succeed and not worry about adult problems.

“We are so grateful for the adults that have stepped up to help make sure our kids can just come to school, learn, be nourished and be provided for,” Droegemeir said.

