Professional roofers explain water damage at Kansas City-area homes following snow storm

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Some residents in the Kansas City area have noticed water damage on their ceilings after the major snow storm that trekked through the region, so KSHB 41 News asked local roofing professionals about it.

Manning Roofing has received many calls since the snow storm.

"People are thinking their roofs are leaking," said Brian McHenry, senior project manager of Manning Roofing.

But, McHenry said that might not be the case.

KSHB A Kansas Citian noticed water damage on their home ceiling.

"A lot of times with heavy snowfall and the snow and ice sitting on the roofs, the attic is warmer than the temperature outside," McHenry said.

McHenry said it’s common for heat to escape a house and into its attic, which causes condensation to build.

"It appears to cause leaks," McHenry said.

McHenry said condensation is more likely to build with heavier snow and colder temperatures.

With the current snow and ice, there's not much roofing companies can do. It's too dangerous for them and homeowners to climb on roofs. But, there are some proactive measures you can take for the next storm.

"Make sure you have enough insulation in your attic and proper ventilation as well," McHenry said.

If you currently have water damage, McHenry suggests running a fan and taking shorter hot showers to minimize heat escaping to your attic. You can also compare your roof to your neighbors'.

"If snow is on the ground and you walk outside and look up at your roof and don't have snow on your roof and everybody else around you does, you probably have a heat issue going on in your attic," McHenry said.

Although, snow build-up can cause leaks, especially where your roof meets, but you won’t know until it melts.

"That water is going to find somewhere to go, so it’s going to creep up under those shingles," McHenry said.

