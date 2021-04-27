Proposal calls for relocation of Volker Memorial Fountain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department has proposed moving the William Volker Memorial Fountain from its current spot in Theis Park to a more visible spot.

The parks department, along with the City of Fountains Foundation, want to move the fountain and the St. Martin of Tours sculpture group from the far south side of Theis Park, on the south side of Brush Creek, to a more central part of the park on the other side of the creek.

Both groups cite accessibility and visibility issues.

The fountain and sculpture were dedicated in 1958 where the amphitheater is currently. They were moved in the 1990s to the current site off of Volker Boulevard.

The sculptures were removed, cleaned and repaired in the winter of 2015-2016 as part of a massive renovation project. The fountain was also repaired and updated.

They were rededicated on Fountain Day 2016.

The resolution will go to the parks board for approval. A potential cost has not been announced.

