Prosecutor Melesa Johnson introduces policy change to strengthen response to drug, domestic violence cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson sent a letter Tuesday to police chiefs and municipal prosecutors outlining policy changes her office is making to drug and domestic violence cases.

“Each of you play a vital role in improving the safety of our community and I believe by working closely together, we can significantly reduce violent crime in our neighborhoods,” Johnson wrote in the letter.

Johnson asked that all drug distribution cases be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review, whereas Jean Peters Baker, former prosecuting attorney, only sought cases “when there was a nexus to violence or aspect of community interruption.”

“That is a slight deviation from my predecessor’s policies, and so I want to make that abundantly clear. Whether there’s a nexus to violence or not, please work up those drug distribution cases for our office so that we can evaluate and charge accordingly,” Johnson said at Tuesday’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Citing that drugs played a role in at least 19 homicides in 2023, Johnson said her office plans to be proactive rather than reactive to “disrupt illegal drug operations and prevent future crime escalation.”

Regarding domestic violence cases, Johnson asked that all cases meeting certain characteristics — such as cases involving strangulation or serious bodily injury — be sent to her office for review. A clear list of criteria was also sent with the letter.

At the BOPC meeting, Johnson said the change was heavily influenced by Courtney Wachal, the municipal presiding judge, who has “been very vocal about her opinion that too many domestic violence cases are handled at the municipal level and not the felony level where cases involving strangulation, serious bodily injury, etc. are involved.”

In 2023, at least 22 homicides involved domestic violence.

“We must ensure offenders receive proper conviction for serious offenses,” Johnson’s letter stated.

