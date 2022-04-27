Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Prosecutor won't bring charges against accused Topeka priest

Priest
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Boyle
<p>403101 05: The collar of a priest is seen at St. Adalbert Catholic Church March 29, 2002 in Chicago, IL. Good Friday's "Way of the Cross" services is celebrated by Roman Catholics all over the world. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)</p>
Priest
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:20:13-04

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Catholic priest in Topeka suspended from his public duties after being accused of sexually abusing a minor will not face criminal charges in the case.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office will not file charges against the Rev. John Pilcher after reviewing the results of an investigation conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kagay told the Capital-Journal this week.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced last September that it had suspended Pilcher, of Mater Dei parish, but said Pilcher denied the allegation and fully cooperated with the investigation.

The archdiocese said it will continue with evaluating Pilcher's status as a priest.

"Be assured you will soon receive a communication from the Archdiocese upon final resolution of this matter," a statement from the archdiocese that was read to Mater Dei parishioners this week said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!