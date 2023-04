KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office earlier this year dropped sexual assault charges against an Olathe Uber driver.

In February 2023, prosecutors dropped charges against Mechamed Gayusi.

Gayusi had faced charges in connection to a February 2022 incident in Olathe.

Prosecutors requested the charges be dismissed in a court filing.

On Feb. 24, Johnson County District Court Judge Michael P Joyce dismissed the case without prejudice.

—