Prospect KC teams up with Local Pig to pass out 250 Christmas meals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers had a busy day on Monday packing 250 meals that were passed out to Kansas City community members in need.

Prospect KC teamed up with Local Pig to put on the annual "Operation Meatball," a campaign that provides families with a Christmas meal.

This year, families received meatballs, baked beans and a dessert.

Local Pig Butcher Shop donated all of the meat for the meals.

Prospect KC's Culinary Future's students prepped the meatball dinners at the Community Kitchen on The Paseo.

Another community organization donated 150 turkeys to be passed out along with the meatball dinners.

Prospect KC's executive director explained providing a meal can go a long way during the holidays.

Isabella Ledonne

"People's dollars are just not stretching as long as they used to," Shanita McAfee Bryant said. "I don't want families to be thinking about, should I get a toy or should I have a meal? Hopefully this provides an option for people to extend their dollars because we're helping them supplement a meal."

Prospect KC passed out a record number of meals this year since the operation's beginning in 2020.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.